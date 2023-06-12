Tornadoes confirmed in Miami, Champaign counties

AES crews in Christiansburg said power was restored to most village residents by 5 a.m. Monday.

There were reports of multiple trees down in Christiansburg and a house in Tipp City had roof damage, according to NWS.

Christiansburg resident Kurt Emerick said there were a lot of high winds he could hear at first and that the winds were rotating outside at first under a minute.

There was no damage to his home, he said.

“We were really fortunate,” Emerick said.

Pat Schaefer, who also lives in Christiansburg, said it was raining when he went to the store and the town was torn up when he got back.

“Trees down. Branches down. Stuff flying everywhere,” Schafer said. “I don’t know if it were a straight-line (wind) or a tornado, but it looked like a straight-line.”

Starting at about 7:15 p.m., tornado warnings were issued in Clark, Miami and Montgomery counties with a later tornado warning added in Champaign County.

