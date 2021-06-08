The Navy’s F-18 is coming to the Dayton Air Show

The upcoming CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show continues to take shape, with a new fighter slated to join next month’s show.
Air show officials announced today the local show has been selected by the U.S. Navy for an F/A-18 Super Hornet Legacy Flight for this summer’s show on July 10 and 11 at Dayton International Airport.
The F/A-18 Super Hornet is the Navy’s premier strike fighter. Powered by two General Electric turbofan after-burning engines, the supersonic Hornet has a top speed of Mach 1.8 (1,190 mph).
The Hornet will be paired with the iconic World War II and Korean-era Corsair.
“Spectators will witness history in the air as the Hornet will fly in formation with the famed Corsair warbird, a matchup called the Legacy Flight,” the show said in a release Tuesday.
Dayton’s Legacy Super Hornet will be flown by Lt. Griffin “Pushpop” Stangel from Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-122, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. Lt Joseph “Jamboy” Kirksey will also fly an F-18.
Flying the Corsair will be veteran warbird pilot Scott “Scooter” Yoak from South Carolina.
“We are thrilled the Navy has selected Dayton for an F-18 Legacy flight,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show board of trustees, the governing organization of the show. “What an exciting show we have shaping up for 2021.”
Next month’s lineup will also include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights and a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III demonstration.
Also appearing will be National Aerobatic Champion Mike Wiskus, Jacquie B aerobatic demonstrations and the famous Shockwave Triple Engine Jet Truck.
Tickets are now on sale at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com. General admission tickets are also available for purchase at over 100 Kroger stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati region.
2021 marks the 46th anniversary for the show in Dayton.