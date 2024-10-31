Teens under 16 can no longer walk around The Greene without adult supervision

“In response to concerns raised by our tenants, residents, and shoppers, we believe this is what’s best for the overall safety of the tenants, the youths that are under 16, and customers,” the company posted on Facebook.

The policy does not apply to the cinema, or to residents of The Greene. The policy also does not apply to teenagers who have jobs at the Greene’s stores, but those teenagers must go directly to their place of work, and leave the property immediately at the end of their shift. They must also have proof of work status if asked.

The decision comes as a result of “excessive amounts of damage, theft, vandalism and destruction from children,” according to the Greene’s Facebook page. Those who don’t follow these new rules may be asked to leave by security or could be prosecuted for trespassing, according to the new policy.

The Greene previously had a parental escort policy that requires children under the age of 16 to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 21 after 9 p.m.

The Town and Country Shopping Center in Kettering has a similar policy, and the Dayton Mall also requires those under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult.