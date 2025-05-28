Supplying alcohol to minors is a crime, and the ‘Sticker Shock’ program has students helping enforce that message

SPN students went to Groceryland, restaurant Little Joe’s and Marathon Gas, all on the city’s south side, on May 15 to place 250 stickers with the message “Stop! Don’t buy the lie. Supplying to minors is a crime!” on bags the stores use for alcohol purchase, and on window clings to hang on cooler cases.

Sticker Shock is a national program and attracted the attention of CCPIP member Joan Elder, who created a campaign guide book, with Jon Upshaw of SPN and Alyse Buirch of CCPIP helping student create and implement the messaging.

For Upshaw, it was close to home as he’s had friends who’d been affected by the problem and was gratified at the students’ reaction.

“The youths asked how they could get involved and are excited. We’re trying to build youth leaders and understand their bodies are treated as temples,” he said.

CCPIP statistics found that 39 percent of local youths have tried alcohol and 15 percent tried it before age 13. The campaign is meant to coincide with schools going on summer break when students have more time off.

“Our job is to prevent this from happening,” said Niescha Rhodes of CCPIP. “The main goal is to make parents more aware. The wonderful thing is the receptiveness of staff and owners of these communal spaces on the south end (of Springfield).”

Rhodes said the groups hope to continue the program and to reach out to more locally-owned businesses and hopefully chain stores that sell alcoholic beverages.

Upshaw has gotten the most satisfaction from seeing youth involved in a project that reaches several

“It makes sure kids get to shine and get their voices heard. People think they don’t care about heavy issues in our community and this proves they do,” he said.

CCPIP has also been instrumental in the community in creating awareness campaigns targeting youth about the dangers of vaping, smoking and other issues, as well as sponsoring programs and events aimed at adults.

To learn more about the Sticker Shop campaign or to get involved, go to www.clarkcountypip.org/.