Strong wind, heavy rain knocks down trees, takes out power

The region is under a wind advisory until 10 p.m., issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, for east winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph expected. A high wind warning had been in effect until 10 p.m., but was canceled at 6:30 p.m.

Wind gusts were reported as high as 62 mph in Springboro and Dayton, the NWS reported.

The high wind warning activated the Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s Ohio Traveler Alert System for the first time since it was launched in May. High-profile vehicles, such as a truck, van or SUV, are more prone to being pushed out of its lane or flipping in high winds. Also, motorists must watch for objects blowing into your path.

There were numerous reports of trees and power lines down.

Rush hour traffic was detoured after a utility pole snapped, bringing wires down across South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street in Dayton.

A barn roof was damaged along with some corn crops near Jamestown in Greene County.

Trees and power lines also were reported to down in Enon, Fairborn, Fairfield, Harrison and Washington townships (Montgomery County), Huber Heights, Kettering, Madison Twp. (Butler County), Miamisburg, Middletown, Tipp City, Trenton and Vandalia.