Springfield Antique Show returns to Clark County Fairgrounds

After a quiet February with no shows, the Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market returns to the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22.
The event, located at, 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, is hosted entirely indoors for March across the Arts & Crafts building, the Mercantile building, and the annex that connects the two spaces.
The number of vendors on hand can vary, as dealers are welcome to sign up at the door the day of the event. According to the show’s social media, “typically the winter month events run anywhere between 200 and 400 dealers.”
Admission for the regular monthly show is $3 cash at the door. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free.
As the season is just kicking off, the show runners, Jenkins & Co., who also produce events in Nashville and West Palm Beach, showcased its early Spring line up:
- April 18-19 will include a special addition: the Ohio Country Antique Show, held in the Youth Building at the fairgrounds on Saturday, April 18, only. An Early Bird buying hour from 8 to 9 a.m. is available for $10. After 9 a.m., regular admission of $3 applies.
- May 15-17 is the bigger Extravaganza event, usually drawing over 2,000 dealers to the Clark County Fairgrounds and operates on a different schedule and admission structure than the regular monthly shows. Early Bird buyers can access all three days for $20, with entry from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. General admission is $12 per day.
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