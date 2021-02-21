Slightly warmer temperatures, windy weather to start the week

Tonight will be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph possible overnight, the NWS reported. We may see some snow overnight into tomorrow morning, however very little accumulation is expected, the NWS said. Temperatures today could drop as low as 34 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow, the wind and snow will continue through the morning. Gusts could reach as high as 28 mph, the NWS said. Temperatures are expected to remain between 30 and 40 degrees. The area may see some patchy fog overnight and into Tuesday until around 9 a.m.