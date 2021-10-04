Registration open for Ohio’s Vax-2-School COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

“We want to keep the window of opportunity as long as possible for this age group,” Vanderhoff said. “...This is an important age bracket for us to include in this effort. It really seemed prudent and right to give them a chance to participate.”

Those who previously registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million campaign will have to register again to be part of Vax-2-School. The program is not open to those who won one of the Vax-a-Million drawings.

Participants can only enter once to be eligible for the drawings. Duplicate entries will be removed.

The campaign aims to encourage vaccination in younger Ohioans, which have the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

As of Sunday, 54% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 18.22% of those 19 and younger and 48.23% of people 20 to 29, according to ODH. At least 80% of Ohioans 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Those interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine can find a provider by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.