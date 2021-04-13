Local vaccine providers halt Johnson & Johnson clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County:

"Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is suspending administration of the vaccine and pausing registration for new appointments for individuals to receive the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. Individuals who have previously made an appointment to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with Public Health, will receive further information via email or phone regarding their vaccination options.

Public Health will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Today Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., are advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. who had received the vaccine.

Later today the FDA and the CDC will hold a media briefing.

In addition, the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices tomorrow to further review these cases.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely and will provide further guidance and information when it becomes available.”

The full statement from the CDC and FDA is available below: