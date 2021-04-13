Local vaccine providers halt Johnson & Johnson clinics

At least two coronavirus vaccine providers in the Miami Valley region have paused Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics after recommendations from the Ohio, CDC and FDA.
The CDC and FDA advised the U.S. halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot after six out of 6.8 million people reported a rare and severe blood clot after getting the vaccine.
“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA said. “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”
Here’s how local vaccine providers have responded:
Butler County General Health District:
“As soon as we were informed of the requested halt to use of J&J one shot vaccine, we withdrew our supply. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will not be used at all until we hear otherwise from trusted, authoritative sources such as the CDC or ODH.”
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County:
"Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is suspending administration of the vaccine and pausing registration for new appointments for individuals to receive the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. Individuals who have previously made an appointment to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with Public Health, will receive further information via email or phone regarding their vaccination options.
Public Health will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Today Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., are advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. who had received the vaccine.
Later today the FDA and the CDC will hold a media briefing.
In addition, the CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices tomorrow to further review these cases.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely and will provide further guidance and information when it becomes available.”
The full statement from the CDC and FDA is available below:
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen ) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered. Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.
CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.
Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously. People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.htmlexternal icon.