BreakingNews
Sheriff: Preble County man hits buggy head-on; crash kills 1-year-old girl

Sheriff: Preble County man hits buggy head-on; crash kills 1-year-old girl

Local News
By
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

A Preble County man struck a buggy head-on in a Friday evening crash that killed a 1-year-old girl and injured her family, according to a release issued by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

The crash happened just before 5:20 p.m. on state Route 49, north of Oregon Road in Liberty Twp. in Mercer County.

Trey Frech, 24, of New Paris was headed north on state Route 49 in a 2016 Chevrolet sedan when he crossed to the southbound lane to pass a van also headed north. While headed north in the south lane, the car struck a horse-drawn buggy head-on that was carrying a family of four, the sheriff’s office said.

Frech was ejected from his car and taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

John Schwartz, 24, of Celina, his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Schwartz, and their 3-year-old son were taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater. Elizabeth Schwartz, who is seven months pregnant, was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The Schwartz’s 1-year-old daughter, Roseanne, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The horse was seriously injured and also died.

The crash that remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek Walmart shooting victim enters long-term care facility...
2
Area hospitals have restrictions on visitations due to increase in...
3
Amendment to protect, expand voting rights back on the table
4
Springfield native Ward, Medal of Honor recipient, laid to rest at...
5
Major local pot grower: We can handle Issue 2 recreational demand now

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top