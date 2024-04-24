Partly sunny, cooler today with frost overnight; weekend temps push into 80s

Today will be partly sunny and cooler with areas of frost overnight into Thursday morning.

The high for today will be near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 35 degrees.

Areas of frost are expected after 5 a.m. Thursday and will last through about 8 a.m., according to the NWS.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 63 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 41 degrees.

There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 71 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

There is a chance of showers before 2 p.m. Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy, breezy and even warmer with a high near 79 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees.

A chance of showers returns for Sunday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.

