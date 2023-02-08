Over 4.9M Fabuloso cleaners recalled for possible bacteria contamination

The recall includes about 4.9 million units, plus an additional 56,000 in Canada, which were sold from December 2022 through January 2023 online at Amazon.com and other websites, as well as at major retailers nationwide like Dollar General, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Pseudomonas bacteria could enter the body if inhaled, if it gets in the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are not usually affected by the bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers who have the recalled cleaner should stop using them and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a refund or replacement product by taking a picture of the cleaner’s UPC and lot code, filling out a recall form on the recall website, and throwing the cleaner away.

A full list of affected UPC and lot codes are also available on the recall website.

No incidents connected to the cleaners have been reported, the CSPC said.