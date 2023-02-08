Over 4.9M Fabuloso cleaners recalled for possible bacteria contamination

Colgate-Palmolive has announced it is recalling 4.9 million containers of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners due to possible bacterial contamination.
According to the recall, the cleaners could contain two different Pseudomonas bacteria that could cause serious infections in people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions.
The recall includes:
- Lavender- and lemon-scented Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner in 22-fluid-ounce containers
- Lemon- and passion of fruits-scented Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula in 33.8-fluid-ounce containers
- Spring fresh-scented Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula in 56-fluid-ounce containers
- Lavender-, lemon- and passion of fruits-scented Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, in 56-fluid-ounce, 128-fluid-ounce and 169-fluid-ounce containers
- Lavender-scented Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner in 210-fluid-ounce containers
- Lavender- and ocean-scented Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser in 1-gallon containers
All recalled cleaners have a lot code with the first eight digits from 2348US78 through 2365US78 and from 3001US78 through 3023US78. The lot code is on the back of the bottle above the label, either directly above or towards the top of the bottle.
The recall includes about 4.9 million units, plus an additional 56,000 in Canada, which were sold from December 2022 through January 2023 online at Amazon.com and other websites, as well as at major retailers nationwide like Dollar General, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart.
Pseudomonas bacteria could enter the body if inhaled, if it gets in the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are not usually affected by the bacteria.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers who have the recalled cleaner should stop using them and contact Colgate-Palmolive for a refund or replacement product by taking a picture of the cleaner’s UPC and lot code, filling out a recall form on the recall website, and throwing the cleaner away.
A full list of affected UPC and lot codes are also available on the recall website.
No incidents connected to the cleaners have been reported, the CSPC said.
