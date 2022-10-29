Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan to rally in Vandalia on Thursday

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., will bring his campaign for U.S. Senate to Vandalia on Thursday in a rally that is open to the public.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 82, 6550 Poe Ave. The rally begins at 6:45 p.m.
Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, a Cincinnati businessman, are vying to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
“In the final stretch before election day, Tim Ryan will make stops across the state to meet with Ohioans and talk about his plans to reinvest in our communities and create opportunities to cut workers in on the deal,” according to a news release issued by the Ryan campaign.
Numerous public polls show the men in a tight race in one of the most consequential election matchups of the year as the two political parties battle to dominate the U.S. Senate, which is divided 50-50. Democrats now hold the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, can break tie votes.
Vance also will rally in Montgomery County, appearing on Nov. 7 with former President Donald Trump at Wright Brothers Aero Inc., at 3700 McCauley Drive off North Dixie Drive. Doors open at 3 p.m. for that rally and Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m.
