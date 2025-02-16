Ohio Task Force 1 activated to help flooding efforts in Kentucky, other states

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated Monday (in 2023) in preparation of Tropical Storm Idalia, expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast as a hurricane and is now headed south. Photo Credit: Ohio Task Force 1

Ohio Task Force 1 was activated Monday (in 2023) in preparation of Tropical Storm Idalia, expected to hit Florida's Gulf Coast as a hurricane and is now headed south. Photo Credit: Ohio Task Force 1
Local News
By
4 hours ago
X

Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-YF1) will head down to Kentucky and surrounding states to help after heavy flooding hit these areas from a storm.

The task force said in a Facebook post Saturday night, the “OH-TF1 has been tasked to stand up, pack up and remain in a state of readiness at their warehouse headquartered in Vandalia.”

There are 47 members, including the water team, in this activation. Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor will be the mission leader for this activation.

A powerful storm is bringing “life-threatening” flooding in the eastern half of the United States this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Millions of Americans were under flood warnings as heavy rain triggered flooding in southwestern Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday. Dozens of rivers and streams in the region are expected to reach moderate to major flooding by early in the week.

In support of FEMA Region 4, the Urban Search & Rescue Red Incident Support Team (IST), the East IST Cache and two NIMS Type 3 US&R Task Forces with water rescue capability, Indiana Task Force 1 and Ohio Task Force 1 have been activated.

Ohio’s activation follows the activation of Indiana Task Force 1 on Saturday.

In Other News
1
Jim Tressel becomes Ohio’s 67th lieutenant governor
2
Local impacts of Trump orders: What to know this week
3
Cost to protect from Great Miami flooding could be added to your tax...
4
How does Dayton’s flood protection system work?
5
Region’s dam and levee system needs $140M to protect from Great Miami

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.