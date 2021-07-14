springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio reports more than 400 COVID cases as health experts monitor increase

Crystal Dwyer gets her sons, Chase Dwyer, 12, and Brendan Dwyer, 17, registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Butler County Fairgrounds. The Butler County Health Department with help from other agencies continues their COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Walk-in Wednesdays at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Crystal Dwyer gets her sons, Chase Dwyer, 12, and Brendan Dwyer, 17, registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Butler County Fairgrounds. The Butler County Health Department with help from other agencies continues their COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Walk-in Wednesdays at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio reported more than 400 daily cases of coronavirus, the second highest amount recorded in the last three weeks, as health officials monitor a slight uptick in cases.

The stated recorded 407 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s second time this month Ohio has reported more than 400 COVID-19 cases. On July 1, the state reported 579.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 1,115,242 total cases.

ExploreAfter weeks of declining COVID cases, Ohio sees slight uptick
ajc.com

In the last 21 days, Ohio is reporting an average of 264 cases a day.

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said Wednesday that it’s too soon to tell if the recent increase is due to rising delta variant cases in Ohio or from the Fourth of July holiday.

All three vaccines available in the country are effective at protecting against the variant, he added.

“Vaccination remains our best defense and in fact offers excellent protection,” he said.

ExploreDelta variant on the rise in Ohio, expected to become dominant form of COVID, health experts say

As of Wednesday 48.26% of Ohioans have started the vaccine and 45.2% completed it.

More than 5,640,500 people in the state have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also up in Ohio Wednesday.

ExploreLocal schools face mask decisions amid new COVID guidance: Here’s what they’re saying

The state reported 44 hospitalizations in the last day compared to its 21-day average of 33.

The 10 ICU admissions Ohio reported was double the 21-day average of four.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top