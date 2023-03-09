Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 COVID cases for 8th straight week

For the eighth week in a row Ohio reported fewer than 10,000 COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, March 9, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting the following:
COVID Cases:
- Total: 3,400,652
- Weekly: 8,332
- Three-week average: 8,931
COVID Hospitalizations:
- Total: 138,145
- Weekly: 425
- Three-week average: 418
COVID ICU Admissions:
- Total: 15,039
- Weekly: 26
- Three-week average: 29
COVID Deaths
- Total: 41,802
- Weekly: 53
- Three-week average: 62
As of Thursday, 64.8% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.07% have completed it. More than 15.4% of Ohioans have receive the updated booster, according to ODH.
COVID-19 vaccines are available from many locations in the greater Dayton area – the Ohio Department of Health lists over 100 locations in the nine counties surrounding the city.
These vaccination locations include large department stores, pharmacy chains and health networks, including:
- CVS
- Drug Mart
- Meijer
- Kettering Health
- Kroger
- Rite Aid
- Sam’s Club
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Vaccines are also available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.
Additional locations that can provide a coronavirus vaccine are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, vaccines are provided by appointment.
Butler County
- Centerpoint Health Middletown
- 231 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown
- https://www.centerpointhealth.org/home/
- 513-318-1188
- HealingSprings Pharmacy
- 2449 Ross Millville Road, Ste. 185, Hamilton
- https://www.healingspringspharmacy.com/
- 513-863-8000
- Kratzer’s Pharmacy
- 711 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown
- https://www.kratzerspharmacy.com/
- 513-217-6222
- Pediatric Care, Inc.
- 8752 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester
- https://www.pediatriccareinc.com/
- 513-728-4763
- The Christ Hospital Liberty Primary Care
- 6939 Cox Road, Liberty Township
- https://www.thechristhospital.com/
- 513-564-6800
Champaign County
- Happy Druggist Pharmacy
- 26 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg
- https://druggist4u.com/mechanicsburg/
- 937-834-2270
- The Medicine Shoppe
- 821 Scioto St., Urbana
- https://urbana.medicineshoppe.com/
- 937-653-3914
Clark County
- New Carlisle Community Health Center
- 106 N. Main St., New Carlisle
- https://hpwohio.org/location/new-carlisle-community-health-center
- 937-667-1122
Darke County
- Family Health Services Darke County
- 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville
- https://familyhealthservices.org/
- 937-548-9680
Greene County
- Barr’s Pharmacy
- 28 W. Main St., Xenia
- https://www.barrspharmacy.com/
- 937-347-1200
- Sugarcreek Family Medicine
- 4403 state Route 725, Ste. D, Bellbrook
- https://provmedgroup.com/sugarcreek.html
- 937-297-8999
Montgomery County
- Alex Central Health Center
- 5 S. Alex Road, Miamisburg
- https://www.communityhealthdayton.org/AlexCentralHC.php
- 937-247-0304
- Charles Drew Health Center
- 1323 West Third Street, Dayton
- https://communityhealthdayton.org/CharlesDrewHC.php
- 937-461-4336
- Corwin Nixon Health Center
- 2351 Stanley Ave., Dayton
- https://communityhealthdayton.org/CorwinNixonHC.php
- 937-461-6869
- East Dayton Health Center
- 2132 E. Third St., Dayton
- https://communityhealthdayton.org/EastDaytonHC.php
- 937-528-6850
- Equitas Health Medical Center
- Walk-in vaccines available
- 1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
- https://equitashealth.com/
- 937-853-3650
- Five Rivers FamilyHealth Center
- 2261 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton
- https://www.fiverivershealthcenters.org/
- 937-281-6800
- Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont campus
- Walk-in vaccines available
- 721 Miami Chapel Road, Dayton
- https://www.fiverivershealthcenters.org/locations/edgemont-campus
- 937-281-6800
- KMG Pharmacy
- 846 E. Main St., Trotwood
- https://www.kmgpharmacyrx.com/
- 937-529-4433
- ZIKS Family Pharmacy 100
- 1130 W. Third St., Dayton
- https://www.ziksrx.com/
- 937-225-9350
- ZIKS Family Pharmacy 102
- 4140 Salem Ave., Dayton
- https://www.ziksrx.com/
- 937-278-9457
- Patterson Park Health Center
- 1074 Patterson Road, Dayton
- https://communityhealthdayton.org/PattersonParkHC.php
- 937-258-6330
Preble County
- Camden Village Pharmacy
- 75 W Central Ave., Camden
- https://www.camdenvillagepharmacy.com/
- 937-452-1263
Warren County
- Centerpoint Health Franklin
- 333 Conover Dr. Ste. B, Franklin
- https://www.centerpointhealth.org/home/
- 513-318-1188
- Xtra Care Pharmacy
- 7920 S. Mason-Montgomery Road, Mason
- https://xtracaremason.com/
- 513-770-0084