Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 COVID cases for 8th straight week

Local News
39 minutes ago

For the eighth week in a row Ohio reported fewer than 10,000 COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, March 9, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting the following:

COVID Cases:

  • Total: 3,400,652
  • Weekly: 8,332
  • Three-week average: 8,931

COVID Hospitalizations:

  • Total: 138,145
  • Weekly: 425
  • Three-week average: 418

COVID ICU Admissions:

  • Total: 15,039
  • Weekly: 26
  • Three-week average: 29

COVID Deaths

  • Total: 41,802
  • Weekly: 53
  • Three-week average: 62

As of Thursday, 64.8% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.07% have completed it. More than 15.4% of Ohioans have receive the updated booster, according to ODH.

COVID-19 vaccines are available from many locations in the greater Dayton area – the Ohio Department of Health lists over 100 locations in the nine counties surrounding the city.

These vaccination locations include large department stores, pharmacy chains and health networks, including:

  • CVS
  • Drug Mart
  • Meijer
  • Kettering Health
  • Kroger
  • Rite Aid
  • Sam’s Club
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart

Vaccines are also available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.

Additional locations that can provide a coronavirus vaccine are listed below. Unless otherwise indicated, vaccines are provided by appointment.

Butler County

Champaign County

Clark County

Darke County

Greene County

Montgomery County

Preble County

Warren County

