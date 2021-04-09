Ohio Medicaid announces CareSource wins bid to keep managing billions in state benefits

CareSource and five other insurance companies were chosen for a massive contract to manage $20 billion in benefits for Ohio Medicaid program.
The new bids were awarded because the state is overhauling how the health insurance program operates and picking new insurance companies as contractors manage those insurance claims.
CareSource employs about 4,400 in total and is one of the largest employers in the Dayton area. The Dayton-based insurer has many business lines, but its original core business is managing Ohio Medicaid benefits, and the company needed to once again be awarded its contract with the state to continue doing business with the state.
More details of the new conditions will be reported later today. It’s not clear how the conditions of the new system will impact CareSource’s business compared to the old system.
About 90% of the 3 million Ohioans who are covered by Medicaid don’t have their benefits managed directly by the state government. Instead, people get an insurance plan managed by insurance companies. These insurers get a payment per member per month and use that money to pay for their members’ health care.
Nearly half of Ohio children, half of Ohio births and the majority of nursing home care is covered by Medicaid. Policy goals like better outcomes for opioid addiction or a more efficient use of taxpayer money and more in theory can be engineered by what kind of requirements a state puts in place for how Medicaid money gets spent.
By rebidding the contracts, the state is updating the conditions for getting and spending Medicaid dollars and can re-select which insurers it trusts to meet its goals.
While the current program is managed across five insurance plans, the new program will be carved up among six insurance companies with the possibility of a seventh.
Along with CareSource, others selected were UnitedHealthcare Community Plan; Humana Health Plan of Ohio; Molina Healthcare of Ohio; AmeriHealth Caritas Ohio; and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
Centene’s subsidiary Buckeye Community Health Plan could potentially be added to the program as a seventh but the department wrote that it is “deferring for additional consideration” that decision.