Ohio legislators hear testimony on bill that would outlaw vaccine mandates

State Rep. Scott Lipps, R–Franklin, thanked Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp for allowing the committee to reconvene early before the House reconvenes in September. Lipps asked all hearing participants to be cordial.

Sarah Kincaid, vice president of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, testified in opposition of the bill.

“House Bill 248 is a misguided proposal that would have devastating effects on the health of our state,” Kincaid said. “While touted as an effort to prevent the COVID-19 vaccine from being mandated by the government or other entities, this legislation makes no specific reference to the coronavirus and includes all immunizations. We strongly feel this legislation is a misguided effort, falsely claiming to provide freedoms to Ohioans that already exist under state law, while compromising children’s health and infringing upon employer rights.”

Supporters of the bill packed the Statehouse on Tuesday, gathering to watch a livestream of the hearing in other rooms in the Statehouse. Frequent cheers could be heard in the halls in response to Republican lawmakers and witnesses denouncing the vaccine.

Dr. Emily R. Miller, a Cincinnati Children’s doctor who specializes in treating sick newborns, was the first to testify against the bill Tuesday morning. She said banning vaccine mandates would exacerbate the pandemic at a time when the dual threats of rising childhood RSV infections and COVID-19 infections threaten pediatric hospital capacity.

“My oldest son is sick with RSV and needs to be hospitalized for breathing support and IV fluids,” she said. “As health care workers, we are exhausted … Consider how HB 248 will make our situation even worse.”

Brian K. Latham of Springfield testified in support of the bill, saying he is pro-vaccine but he believes the coronavirus vaccine is still experimental.

“I’m not against vaccines,” he said. “However I am against the vaccine being mandated or forced on the American people.”

He cited that thousands of recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine have died since receiving the shot and those deaths have been reported to the federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Committee member C. Allison, Russo, D-Upper Arlington asked Latham to clarify that those are the total number of reports and only a handful of deaths have been linked to the vaccine after being investigated by health officials.

Kevin Boyce, former Ohio state representative and current president of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, testified in opposition of the bill.

Scott Shoemaker, who did not say where he is from, testified in support of the bill.

“What we are seeing now can be described as medical racism,” Shoemaker said. “When we are harassed and bullied by our own government for the medical decisions that we make, our personal freedoms are violated, and we no longer have bodily autonomy, what do we have left?”

Cupp, R-Lima, issued a statement Monday: “This legislation is important to many members of this caucus. Due to the high interest in the bill, we have directed (House Health Committee) Chairman (Scott) Lipps to have one hearing, which will take place on Tuesday, August 24, with no amendments or votes. We will then pause hearings on House Bill 248 while we work with the chairman, the bill’s sponsor, and all interested parties on this important issue.”

Several people gathered outside of and packed the halls of the capital building Tuesday morning to protest vaccine mandates and demonstrate in support of HB 248.

Ellen Douglas of Cincinnati said she and her two friends were demonstrating outside in support of medical freedom.

“We oppose medical tyranny,” she said.

Suzy Conn, also of Cincinnati and a past resident of Beavercreek, said, “if you lose medical freedom, you lose ownership of yourself.” She said it should be up to individuals to choose whether to get vaccinated and questioned the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.

Another demonstrator walked by and loudly told everyone to call Cupp and ask him to allow the bill to go to a vote today. Conn took out her phone and left a message with Cupp’s office asking him to support the bill.

The hearing will be broadcast live on the Ohio Channel.