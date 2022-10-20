Ohio High Court: Cedar Fair pass holders not due refunds for COVID-shortened season

Cedar Fair did not open Cedar Point or Kings Island in May 2020 after state issued health orders in March kept amusement parks closed. In April, Cedar Fair announced that it was extending all 2020 passes through the 2021 season, and the parks were opened in July with an array of safety precautions.

One Cedar Point season pass holder filed a class-action lawsuit, seeking refunds on behalf of those who purchased season passes for the 2020 season.