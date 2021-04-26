NEW: The Commemorative Air Force is flying another historic plane to the region

Providing these rides is a part of the Commemorative Air Force’s mission to honor the men and women who built, serviced and piloted the vintage World War II aircraft, Ballard said.

Flights must be purchased in advance at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. There will be no on-site ticket sales.

The Capital Wing TBM Avenger will provide all flights at the Urbana city-owned Grimes Field Airport, a mile north of Urbana on Ohio 68.

The General Motors Avenger’s warfare debut was at the Battle Midway in 1942, according to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

The Avenger served as the U.S. Navy’s primary torpedo bomber, attacking enemy shipping and delivering ordnance on enemy positions across the Pacific, the museum said.

Based in Culpeper, Va., the Capital Wing and the Commemorative Air Force are non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations, the organizations say ticket purchases “may be tax deductible.”