New report: COVID vaccine prevented 1,800 senior deaths in Ohio, thousands more nationally

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Researchers found that vaccines may have prevented roughly 12,000 new infections among seniors in Ohio between January and May. In the same time period, the study also found that among Medicare beneficiaries, vaccinations may have prevented approximately 265,000 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths nationwide.