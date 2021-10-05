springfield-news-sun logo
New report: COVID vaccine prevented 1,800 senior deaths in Ohio, thousands more nationally

Resident Ron Colombe of Miller Farm Place senior living receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose. CONTRIBUTED
By Jordan Laird
46 minutes ago

In the first five months of this year, coronavirus vaccines may have helped prevent approximately 1,800 deaths among Ohio seniors and about 39,000 senior deaths nationally, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Researchers found that vaccines may have prevented roughly 12,000 new infections among seniors in Ohio between January and May. In the same time period, the study also found that among Medicare beneficiaries, vaccinations may have prevented approximately 265,000 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths nationwide.

Other key findings from the report released on Tuesday include:

  • The study found an 11% to 12% decrease in weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare beneficiaries for every 10% increase in county vaccination rates.
  • All racial and ethnic groups and all 48 states analyzed had reduced numbers of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infections linked to vaccination rate increases.
  • Vaccines were linked to a reduction of about 5,600 deaths among nursing home Medicare beneficiaries.

