New 21-day high in COVID cases reported as Ohioans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving

Ohio reported 6,751 daily COVID-19 case Wednesday, the highest amount reported in last three weeks. The last time the state recorded more than 6,700 daily cases was the end of September.
It’s the fifth time in eight days cases have surpassed 6,000, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In the past three weeks, Ohio is averaging 4,949 cases a day and 5,670 cases a day in the last week.
As of Wednesday there were 3,337 people hospitalized in Ohio with COVID-19, including 919 patients in ICUs and 569 on ventilators, according to ODH.
In the last day, the state recorded 339 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions. Ohio’s 21-day average is 227 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.
One in six patients hospitalized in Ohio and one in four patients in the state’s ICUs has COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
Coronavirus patients have increased 12% in the last week and 44% in the last three weeks. Ohio’s seen an 8% decrease in hospitalized COVID patients compared to 60 days ago.
The state’s ICUs are seeing a similar trend. In the past week COVID-19 patients have increased 16% and 36% in the past three weeks. Ohio is also seeing an 8% decrease in COVID patients admitted to the ICU compared to 60 days ago, according to OHA.
More than 6.71 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 57.45% of the state’s population. More than 68% of adults and 61.06% of Ohioans ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
About 6.14 million residents, or 52.55% have completed the vaccine, including 63.49% of adults and 55.85% of residents 5 and older, according to ODH.
More than 1.5 million Ohioans have received additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 40,000 people getting an extra shot in the last day.
