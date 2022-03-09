Nearly 70% of Ohioans 12 and older received at least one COVID vaccine dose

The ODH also reported 829 new coronavirus cases, bringing the 21-day average to 1,112 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,661,557.

There were 51 new hospitalizations recorded and 10 new ICU admissions in the past day.

More than 7.2 million Ohioans, representing nearly 62% of the state’s population, have at least started the coronavirus vaccine, including 72% of adults, nearly 70% of those 12 and older and 65.88% of those 5 and older.

More than 6.7 million Ohioans, more than 57% of the state’s population, have completed the vaccine series, including 66.87% of adults, 64.89% of those 12 and older and nearly 61% of those 5 and older.

An additional 3.4 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 2,781 in the last day.