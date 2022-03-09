Nearly 70% of Ohioans 12 and older received at least one COVID vaccine dose

More than 7.2 million Ohioans, including nearly 70% of those 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ohio Department of Health data released Wednesday.
The vaccination rate is still far below the 85% health experts said is needed to reach herd immunity to the coronavirus, but the vaccination rates along with those who contracted and recovered from the virus have pushed the population closer to that point, officials have said.
There were 44 COVID patients hospitalized Wednesday in the Dayton region, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Of those, nine were receiving intensive care, a number that has not changed over the past week.
Statewide, there are 729 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals, with 147 in ICUs as of Wednesday, the OHA reported.
More than 27% of all COVID hospitalizations are in Southwest Ohio, which includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties. The OHA reported 198 COVID hospitalizations, including 44 in the ICU.
The ODH also reported 829 new coronavirus cases, bringing the 21-day average to 1,112 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,661,557.
There were 51 new hospitalizations recorded and 10 new ICU admissions in the past day.
More than 7.2 million Ohioans, representing nearly 62% of the state’s population, have at least started the coronavirus vaccine, including 72% of adults, nearly 70% of those 12 and older and 65.88% of those 5 and older.
More than 6.7 million Ohioans, more than 57% of the state’s population, have completed the vaccine series, including 66.87% of adults, 64.89% of those 12 and older and nearly 61% of those 5 and older.
An additional 3.4 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 2,781 in the last day.
