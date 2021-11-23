springfield-news-sun logo
More than 133,000 Ohioans register for first Vax-2-School drawing

By Kristen Spicker
17 minutes ago
Winners will be announced starting Monday

Ohio received 133,652 entries Sunday night for its first Vax-2-School drawing.

The program aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Ohioans by awarding scholarships of up to $100,000 to residents ages 5 to 25. Ohio is offering 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships to any college, university, trade school or career program in the state.

Next week, the state will announce the winners of the $10,000 scholarships. The announcements will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at https://ohiovax2school.com/. Thirty winners will be announced each day.

The winners will include the 75 names drawn earlier this week and the 75 names that will be drawn next Monday.

To register, Ohioans or their guardians can visit https://ohiovax2school.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). People should wait until they have received at least one dose of the vaccine before registering. To find a vaccine provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Those who were previously vaccinated are also eligible to enter.

Winners will be selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.

Those who were not selected will automatically be carried over into the following drawings. Those who have not registered should do so by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, to be included in Monday’s drawing.

The winners for the five $100,000 scholarships will be announced on Dec. 3 around 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast. The deadline for the $100,000 drawing is Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Kristen Spicker
