More than 10,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio

The state reported 434 COVID deaths Friday, the most reported in the last three weeks. Ohio has recorded 28,028 fatalities during the pandemic, according to ODH.

Ohio updates death data twice a week. Other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to the Ohio Bureau of Vital Statistics, so data can fluctuate and lag. The day a death is reported does not reflect the day a death occurred.

For the fifth day in a row, more than 4,700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio. The state had 4,784 COVID patients in its hospitals as of Friday, with 1,185 patients the ICU and 739 on ventilators, according to ODH.

Explore COVID hospitalizations remain high as Ohio celebrates 1 year with vaccines

One in four hospital patients and one in three ICU patients in Ohio have COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased 5% in the last week and 39% in the past three weeks. Ohio has seen an increase in coronavirus patients admitted to ICUs of 3% in the last week and 25% in the past three weeks.

Compared to 60 days ago, COVID patients are up 61% in hospitals and 37% in ICUs, according to the OHA.

The state recorded 395 hospitalizations and 42 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH. Ohio is averaging 320 hospitalizations and 32 ICU admissions in the last three weeks.

As of Friday, 59.03% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 69.39% of adults and 62.74% of those 5 and older. Nearly 54.5% of resident have finished the vaccine, including 64.54% of adults and 57.83% of Ohioans 5 and older.

More than 6.9 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.35 million have completed it, according to ODH. More than 2.28 million Ohioans have received an additional dose.