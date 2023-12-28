Man found guilty of stabbing Riverside ex to death sentenced to at least 15 years

A jury previously found Brogan guilty of three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault following a trial earlier this month.

On Nov. 27, 2022, friends of Scott Patrick Hannah, 28, found him unresponsive and bloody at his home on Dundee Circle. His friends came to his house to check on him after they hadn’t heard from him that day.

“The door was unlocked and we walked in and he’s literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere,” a 911 caller said.

Hannah had multiple stab wounds, according to Riverside police.

Brogan was identified as the last person to have contact with Hannah and investigators tracked him to Logan County, Kentucky.

Kentucky authorities arrested Brogan after an altercation while attempting to seize his vehicle for Riverside police.

A grand jury indicted Brogan in December. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in January, according to court records. His defense team filed for two mental competency and sanity evaluations.

Brogan’s attorney John C. Meehling wrote in court documents the first evaluation determined Brogan has schizophrenia. Meehling also noted Brogan said he hears voices and newborn babies crying, according to court documents.

On April 24, Judge Timothy N. O’Connell filed an order saying Brogan was competent to stand trial.

Meehling filed a notice in June that Brogan intended to say he acted in self defense.

Meehling wrote Brogan was “adamant that the injuries shown in his arrest photographs (including a black eye and numerous bruises/bumps/cuts) are evidence of the violent life and death struggle that Mr. Brogan and the victim were engaged in on the morning of this incident,” according to court documents.

Hannah graduated from Southeastern High School and earned national awards and recognition for an anti-bullying program he created with a classmate.

Hannah and Tyler Gregory were known as the NoBull Guys for a program that started almost 10 years ago and was considered a pioneer for peer-led anti-bullying efforts.