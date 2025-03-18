Longtime Yellow Springs “Comic Book Guy” dies

Marcucci curated the bookstore’s collection of over 30,000 back issue comics, and was a local expert on the subject.

“It’s such a important skill if you’re selling comics, it’s such a niche thing,” said store owner Kate Mooneyham. “He just had a depth of knowledge, from reading comics all those years and knowing about comics and working with them, (and) this particularity for organization, everything was alphabetized and numerical.”

Marcucci was also well-loved by the shop’s customers, Mooneyham said.

“He was he was helpful, he was knowledgeable, he was enthusiastic. People would come back again and again to see him,” she said.

Marcucci spent his last day working at the shop, talking comics and Grateful Dead shows with customers, and dancing at Peach’s Grill with friends, Dark Star Books said on Facebook.

“He seemed perfectly fine,” the post said. “We are grieving his loss, as are so many. We will share info about services for him when we know more.”

Tributes to Marcucci poured in on social media from community members, as well as other local bookstores in the Dayton area.

“This is such incredibly sad news, especially in the book community,” wrote Rabbit Hole Books of Dayton.