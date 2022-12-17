Local police officer arrested in Centerville on OVI and weapons counts

Patrick J. Bucci, 46, of Dayton, was initially stopped for a traffic violation on northbound I-675 near Wilmington Pike at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Officer John Davis with the Centerville Police Department.

Davis said Bucci was taken into custody on a fourth-degree felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, plus two first-degree misdemeanors — operating a vehicle while impaired, and using weapons while intoxicated.