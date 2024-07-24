Former Columbus Zoo CEO pleads guilty connected to $2.29M fraud scheme

As part of the plea agreement, Stalf will pay $315,572.65 in restitution to the zoo on top of $400,000 already paid back on his behalf in 2021, the attorney general’s office said.

The charges are part of an investigation that uncovered a scheme by zoo executives to use zoo funds for vacations, vehicles, concerts, sporting events and other personal expenses between 2011 and 2021.

Stalf was charged along with four other zoo officials, including former zoo chief financial officer Greg Bell, his son and former zoo purchasing assistant Grant Bell, former zoo marketing director Pete Fingerhut and former zoo purchasing agent Tracy Murnane.

Greg Bell pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges including aggravated theft, conspiracy and tampering with records. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19.

His son Grant Bell was charged via bill of information with one count of theft.

Pete Fingerhut pleaded guilty July 2 to one count each of aggravated theft and conspiracy, 11 counts of tampering with records, three counts of telecommunications fraud and a misdemeanor count of falsification. As part of the plea agreement he will pay more than $675,000 in restitution to the zoo, the state of Ohio and the IRS. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 23.

Tracy Murnane pleaded guilty to a bill of information on July 8 to felony charges of grand theft, complicity in the commission of theft of a motor vehicle, forgery, telecommunications fraud and filing incomplete, false and fraudulent returns, as well as misdemeanor charges connected to acquisition of motor vehicles without obtaining certificates of title in his name. He also agreed to pay $90,000 in restitution. He is also scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 23.