Miami County animal rescue director pleads not guilty to negligence charges

The charges against Kartsonis are second-degree misdemeanors that say no person who is the caretaker of a companion animal shall negligently “torture, torment, or commit an act of cruelty against the companion animal,” or “deprive the companion animal of necessary sustenance or confine (it) without supplying it ... with sufficient quantities of good, wholesome food and water ...”

Our Farm Sanctuary was founded in 2019, according to its website. The facility at 6595 Agenbroad Road between Tipp City and New Carlisle was home to a variety of abandoned animals. The OFS website said their “cat adoption floor and ‘catio’ housed over 100 adoptable cats and kittens.”

Animal control officers in cooperation with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant July 15 according to Rob Craft, county animal shelter director.

“While investigating, officers found over 100 cats, many of which had serious upper respiratory infections, in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions,” according to Craft, who added that animal control officers warned Our Farm Sanctuary in both 2022 and 2023 after receiving complaints.

“Even with the best intentions, many times rescues find themselves in a position where they are overwhelmed and unable to provide quality care for their animals,” Craft said.

According to court records, a hearing is set for Monday, and an arraignment for Tuesday. Derek Muncy, attorney for Kartsonis, sought an order preserving all evidence and sought discovery from prosecutors.

The cats seized will be available for adoption after they have received appropriate medical care, including spaying/neutering. Updates about adoptable cats will be posted at www.miamicountyohio.gov/110/animalshelter.