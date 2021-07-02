Local bird disease remains a mystery, residents urged to take down feeders

People can assist wildlife experts: Ohioans who own bird feeders are advised to take them down and sanitize them with a 10% bleach solution to mitigate the spread of the disease, the ODNR posted on its website.

Five Rivers MetroParks also is taking down bird feeders in its parks and asked for area residents to take down their own feeders for the next few weeks.

Residents can also report sightings of dead or diseased birds to the state, but they should make sure what they’re submitting is accurate, Kearns said.

“We appreciate the reports from the public,” she stated. “I would just say think about common sense reporting. If you see a bird and it’s dead or having problems in the road, it could just be hit by a car.”

Ohioans can file a report on the ODNR website (ohiodnr.gov) if they find a dead bird, and can reach out to a wildlife rehabilitator if they find a bird exhibiting symptoms of the disease, which include crustiness or swelling around the eyes and neurological effects such as disorientation.