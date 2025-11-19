Legendary Tommy Dorsey Orchestra to swing into Gloria Theatre

The show is presented by the Stars on Stage series.

It was under Dorsey’s direction that a young singer named Frank Sinatra found his voice and the orchestra thrived in the late 1930s into the 1940s during the big band and swing heights. Jeff Bush started with the orchestra as a musician 25 years ago and took over as its music director a year ago determined to keep the Dorsey legacy going.

Welch, who may be familiar to local audiences for her concert of Carpenters songs a few years ago, is looking forward to this debut performance with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra for her personal connection to the music.

While possessing a versatile voice, Welch grew up with these songs and big band sounds.

“This is my roots. I did big band long before this. My dad had me late in life and introduced me to singers like Judy Garland, Ella Fitzterald, and I absolutely love this genre of music and it’s an absolute honor to do these songs,” she said.

Welch describes the sound as exciting and bombastic yet lush and eclectic. Though big band music doesn’t get as much attention these days, Welch said it influenced several modern stars including Natalie Cole, Michael Buble, and even Lady Gaga, who did an album of such songs with Tony Bennett a few years ago.

“There are a lot of people who don’t think of this as old music. People should put their toe in the water and experience it,” Welch said. “Jeff is also a great storyteller giving the background of this music.”

A range of seasonal pies and hot beverages will be available among the Gloria’s other concessions.

Tickets cost $29 to 49. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to gloriatheatre.org.

