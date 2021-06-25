Kedziora named marketing leader for Cox First Media

In this new role, Kedziora will lead all of Cox First’s marketing initiatives, community relations and communication strategies. She’ll also serve on Cox First Media’s leadership team, helping to direct and run the overall business.

“Barbara brings an incredible passion for our brands and our company and a deep belief in our business’ ability to create positive change in our community,” said Jana Collier, publisher of Cox First Media. “Her background spans audience development, brand marketing, digital expertise, B2B marketing and community relations – in both for-profit businesses and non-profit media. She’s proven that she can drive results and success, and I’m so grateful she’s agreed to take on this challenge.”