Kedziora named marketing leader for Cox First Media

DAYTON, OHIO -- Barbara Kedziora has been named Strategic Marketing Director for Cox First Media, which includes the Dayton Daily news, Springfield News-Sun, Journal-News and CoxNext.
In this new role, Kedziora will lead all of Cox First’s marketing initiatives, community relations and communication strategies. She’ll also serve on Cox First Media’s leadership team, helping to direct and run the overall business.
“Barbara brings an incredible passion for our brands and our company and a deep belief in our business’ ability to create positive change in our community,” said Jana Collier, publisher of Cox First Media. “Her background spans audience development, brand marketing, digital expertise, B2B marketing and community relations – in both for-profit businesses and non-profit media. She’s proven that she can drive results and success, and I’m so grateful she’s agreed to take on this challenge.”
Kedziora brings 30 years of experience in marketing communications and brand building to this new role. She has worked for Cox First newspapers since 2007, in marketing, circulation and audience engagement roles. She has lead community engagement and digital initiatives, with a focus on staying close to the customer and growing audiences.
“Local news is inspiring. Our journalists are fierce in their dedication to serving the community, to making this a better place to live and work,” says Kedziora. “Our readers match that passion with their loyal engagement and support. Together, we are innovators—making new things, and then making them better.”
Before joining Cox First, she led brand marketing for regional and national programs at American Public Media in St. Paul, Minn. Kedziora has a degree in English education from St. Olaf College and an MA in English from The Ohio State University. She lives in Oakwood where she and her husband raised two daughters.