JUST IN: Owner of two Dayton-area malls nearing bankruptcy

Discussion with lenders has included renegotiating the terms of the loans as well as bankruptcy, the company said.

“Although the company continues to be open to all discussions with the holders of the Notes and its other stakeholders regarding a potential Restructuring, there can be no assurance the company will reach an agreement regarding a restructuring in a timely manner, on terms that are attractive to the company, or at all,” Washington Prime said.

Washington Prime operates 100 shopping centers, most of them in the Midwest, on the East Coast and in Florida.

In addition to its two Dayton-area malls, the company owns seven other Ohio properties:

· Great Lakes Mall in Mentor

· Indian Mound Mall in Heath

· Lima Mall in Lima

· New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia

· Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus

· Southern Park Mall in Youngstown

The company said it expects to continue to provide service to customers “without interruption and work with its business partners as usual during the course of these discussions and any potential transaction.”

Washington Prime said in its earnings report that it lost $111.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with it earning $17.1 million in profit during the same three months of 2019. Washington Prime lost $233.8 million in 2020 after losing just $11 million the year before, according to the report.