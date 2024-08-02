Hundreds remain without power overnight after Thursday thunderstorms

Hundreds of power customers are without electricity overnight after thunderstorms moved through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.
At around 12:30 a.m., the largest outage was in Champaign County, which had 536 customers in the dark.
The number of customers without power, by county, as of 12:37 a.m. was as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison maps.
Champaign: 535
Montgomery: 379
Greene: 123
Warren: 19
Darke: 9
Clark: Fewer than 20
Butler: 1
Miami: 1
Preble: 1
