Honda’s Anna plant launches new ‘Type S’ engine

The new Type S engine also will power the upcoming 2022 MDX Type S. Both the TLX and MDX are made in Ohio.

In June 2021, the Honda Marysville auto plant began mass production of the all-new 2021 Acura TLX Type S, the first in a new generation of Type S performance variants. Honda photo

“The last year has brought unique challenges but the knowledge and experience of our team here at the Anna engine plant never lost sight of our objective, to deliver a high performance engine to power Acura Type S products,” said Rick Riggle, Anna plant manager. “Our entire team understood the importance of this Type S engine to the Acura brand and our associates take great pride in making it for our customers.

The Anna plant began engine production in 1985 and has produced more than 28 million engines over the past 35 years. The Shelby County plant grew from 100 workers into Honda’s second largest Ohio operation, employing more than 2,800 people, the automaker has said in the past.

The plant also builds the engine that powers “the most powerful Honda production model ever sold in America, the Civic Type R,” the company said.