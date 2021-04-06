Highs near 80 degrees Tuesday; showers and storms possible rest of week

It will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees.

Skies start out mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 78 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. On Wednesday night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies with a low around 59 degrees. New rainfall is expected to be less than one-tenth of an inch, except for higher amounts possible during thunderstorms, according to the NWS.