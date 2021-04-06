Highs near 80 degrees Tuesday; showers and storms possible rest of week

High temperatures for Tuesday will be about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year ahead of showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.
It will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees.
Skies start out mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 78 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. On Wednesday night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies with a low around 59 degrees. New rainfall is expected to be less than one-tenth of an inch, except for higher amounts possible during thunderstorms, according to the NWS.
Showers and thunderstorms are also possible after 2 p.m. Thursday, which is expected to have a high near 72 degrees. New rainfall amounts are projected between one-tenth and one-quarter inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
A chance of showers after 2 p.m. is reported for Friday, which otherwise will be partly sunny with a high near 71 degrees. Friday night there is a chance of showers before 8 p.m. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees overnight.