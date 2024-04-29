Have you seen missing 82-year-old Miami County man with dementia?

An 82-year-old Miami County man with dementia drove away early Monday afternoon from his home in Troy and has not returned.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Keith Wiggin, who is a white man who stands 6 feet, 1 inch, weighs 175 pounds and has brown/gray hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle involved in a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with Ohio plate number FWY 8485.
Call 911 if you see Wiggin or the vehicle.
