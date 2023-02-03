X
Frozen catfish steaks imported from India under recall

Local News
By
52 minutes ago

Nearly 3,000 pounds of catfish is under recall because the frozen fish came from India, which is not eligible to export catfish products to the U.S.

Delight Foods USA LLC and Delight Foods LLC issued the recall for 2,961 pounds of imported frozen catfish steaks after the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service found the products during routine imported product surveillance.

The affected products are 2-pound plastic packages containing “Seafood delight FRESH FROZEN CATFISH STEAK IF” that were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The packages do not have a USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of poor reactions to eating the catfish steaks, but the FSIS urged people to not eat them, but to instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Joseph Parayil of Delight Foods USA LLC and Delight Foods LLC at info@dailydelight.com or by calling 201-369-1199.

