Fairborn directs federal COVID funds toward small business, nonprofits, infrastructure and firehouse renovation

Local News
By Avery Kreemer
16 minutes ago
$6.8 to fund over 15 city projects

Fairborn officials earmarked almost all of the city’s $6.8 million federal American Rescue Plan Allocation allocation to fund over 15 different projects throughout the city.

Communications Manager Meghan Howard detailed over $700,000 the city has already spent on those projects, which has gone toward the Fairborn Phoenix Theatre’s restoration project, property acquisition and small business grants, to name a few.

City Manager Rob Anderson said residents made it clear that they wanted to see ARPA funds directed toward nonprofits and small businesses during work sessions with city officials.

“We held a series of public workshops to get input from the public on the types of projects that they wanted to see,” Anderson said. “That was really the most pressing need our residents identified.”

Over $500,000 was committed to the program. Anderson said the rest of the city’s project list, too, was constructed with the community’s input in mind.

The city’s largest expenditures are allocations to small businesses and nonprofits, renovation to the Broad Street fire house ($2 million), stormwater drainage upgrades ($1.1 million through several projects), construction of Memorial Park ($500,000), economic development programs ($500,000), the Fairborn Phoenix restoration ($500,000) and the community parking lot resurfacing project ($470,000) — all projects that will progress through 2023.

ExploreREAD MORE: Fairborn group eager to restore historic theater; gets $500,000 in federal funds

Municipalities have until the end of 2024 to allocate ARPA funds and until the end of 2026 to fully spend them, per federal guidelines.

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a newspaper series tracking how dozens of our area’s largest governments are spending hundreds of millions of dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Visit our “Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going” special section on our partner newspaper’s website at daytondailynews.com/investigations/billions-in-covid-aid to see summaries from other communities.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

