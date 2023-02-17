Fairborn directs federal COVID funds toward small business, nonprofits, infrastructure and firehouse renovation

The city’s largest expenditures are allocations to small businesses and nonprofits, renovation to the Broad Street fire house ($2 million), stormwater drainage upgrades ($1.1 million through several projects), construction of Memorial Park ($500,000), economic development programs ($500,000), the Fairborn Phoenix restoration ($500,000) and the community parking lot resurfacing project ($470,000) — all projects that will progress through 2023.

Municipalities have until the end of 2024 to allocate ARPA funds and until the end of 2026 to fully spend them, per federal guidelines.

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a newspaper series tracking how dozens of our area’s largest governments are spending hundreds of millions of dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Visit our “Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going” special section on our partner newspaper’s website at daytondailynews.com/investigations/billions-in-covid-aid to see summaries from other communities.