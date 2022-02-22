Eleven Wright Patterson officers sue Air Force over vaccine exemption denials

Explore Air Force OKs 9 religious exemptions from vaccine mandate

“On a perfunctory basis, the request for the religious exemption was denied, citing force protection requirements; in fact, the Air Force has failed to approve a single religious accommodation request,” 2nd Lt. Michael Poffenbarger’s attorney wrote in the initial January filing. “While at the same time, it has approved thousands of administrative or medical exemptions to the same requirements.”

A hearing in Poffenbarger’s suit is scheduled in Dayton’s federal court Tuesday morning, said the plaintiff’s attorney in that case, Kentucky attorney Chris Wiest.

Earlier this month, the Air Force said it approved the first religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with eight exemptions approved, along with one appeal that had sought an exemption.

In his suit, Poffenbarger said he was interviewed multiple times by an Air Force chaplain to determine the sincerity of his beliefs. “The result of each interview confirmed the sincerity of his beliefs and that the Air Force’s vaccination policy substantial burdened those beliefs,” the suit said.

More plaintiffs may be named. In Poffenbarger’s suit, Wiest filed on behalf of Poffenbarger and those “similarly situated.”

In January, Judge Thomas Rose denied the plaintiff’s request for an emergency temporary restraining order. A motion to reconsider that decision was also denied.

In a response filing, Air Force attorneys said Poffenbarger’s motions for restraining orders should be denied for multiple reasons.

“The Air Force’s interest in protecting the health of its service members to carry out its mission is indisputably compelling, and there is no basis for the court to conclude that plaintiff’s proposed less restrictive alternatives ... would protect the military’s compelling interests as effectively as immunization,” the service said.

A message seeking comment was sent to a spokeswoman for the Air Force Tuesday.

Defendants listed in Poffenbarger’s suit include Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force surgeon general; and Col. Raymond Smith, commander of the 445th Airlift Wing, which is based at Wright Patterson. In all, seven defendants are named in that action.

Earlier this month, that case was reassigned to Magistrate Judge Caroline Gentry, who serves in Dayton’s federal court.

The Air Force has said that those who refuse to obey the order to be vaccinated will face disciplinary actions, including discharge from the service without involuntary separation pay.