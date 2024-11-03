Election Day expected to be very warm and breezy; afternoon showers possible

Temperatures will already be around 60 when polls open in the morning. Highs in Butler, Clark, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties may all reach 77-79 degrees, according to the NWS forecast. The record is 76, set in 1977, Hickman said.

“It’s going to be an unseasonably warm day for early November ... Partly cloudy skies are expected,” he said.

Winds of 15-20 mph are forecast during the day, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

“It’s going to start out dry and then probably (later) there might be a few showers” in the afternoon, Hickman said. “But then the bulk of the rain is probably going to wait until later in the evening and overnight.”

Sunday is the last day for in-person early voting in Ohio, from 1-5 p.m. at your county board of elections office. Regular polling places will be open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ballots include voting for presidential tickets and congressional candidates, Ohio Issue 1, statehouse and state Supreme Court races, plus county candidates and local tax issues. If you have problems or questions about voting, you are encouraged to call the board of elections in your county.

Across southwest Ohio, there is a 30-40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Tuesday, but otherwise partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday night, the chance of rain rises to about 90%.

The weather service is projecting precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch during the day, then a quarter-inch to a half-inch at night, as temperatures drop to the mid-50s.