Dragons baseball team sold, will stay in Dayton, keep Reds affiliation

Dayton's Connor Burns is safe at home with the Dragons' first run in the third inning as West Michigan catcher Josh Crouch dives to make the tag Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
34 minutes ago
The Dayton Dragons minor-league baseball franchise announced Thursday afternoon that the club will be sold, but will remain in Dayton, and will continue as the High Class-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Palisades Arcadia Baseball LLC, led by Nick Sakellariadis, Greg Rosenbaum and Mike Savit, announced the group has entered into an agreement to sell the Dragons to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates other minor league clubs, including the Reds Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

The Dragons existing front office staff, led by President Robert Murphy, will continue to operate the club.

“We’re proud to join Diamond Baseball Holdings and begin an exciting new era of Dragons baseball,” Murphy said. “They have a long track record for preserving the unique character of each club while fostering positive change in local communities. DBH understands how much this team means to Dayton, and we look forward to working with them to elevate the experience at Day Air Ballpark even further.”

Palisades Arcadia Baseball owned the Dayton Dragons for the past 10 years. The Dragons are known for having sold out each of their 1,573 home games at Day Air Ballpark in their 24 seasons of existence — the longest sellout streak in North American pro sports history.

The Dragons open their 2025 season on the road April 4, before returning for their home opener April 8.

