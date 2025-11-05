Dive into Youth Arts Ambassadors’ ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ this weekend

“Finding Nemo” became an instant classic with its story of overprotective clownfish Marlin’s search for his lost son, Nemo, and their adventures and the colorful characters they meet.

The YAA have presented several junior Disney productions previously, and when a junior version with new songs added of “Nemo” became available, show director and Arts Council education and logistics coordinator Jeremy Moeller knew it was a title he wanted for multiple reasons.

“It’s a fun opportunity for stellar costumes and sets,” he said. “It’s a show people are familiar with, whether you are a kid who grew up with it or somebody who likes Disney. It’s light-hearted, not a heavy theme and not a lot of groups have done ‘Nemo’; we are possibly the first in our area to have it.”

Besides the added songs, another unique feature is most of the main characters will be represented by actors doing puppetry. Moeller said this is where a lot of the fun will come from, while not departing from the source.

“It’s only an hour and some bits will be missing, but it’s fun. The songs add a lot,” he said.

The songs include “Go with the Flow,” an upbeat Beach Boys-inspired number, and “Just Keep Swimming,” based on one of Marlin’s optimistic companion Dori’s lines.

Brady Castillo is co-directing his second YAA show. He would be put to sleep with the “Finding Nemo” video as a child and is excited to be involved with it.

One of Castillo’s tasks is helping the actors work with the puppets and interact with each other at the same time.

“It’s quite hard. They have to learn to carry the puppets and know where the other person is,” he said.

Being a peer makes Castillo popular with the actors and tech crew, but he has to find a line to also do his job and it’s worked well.

Springfield High School freshman Mylo Frazier is excited to sing a song as laid-back sea turtle Crush, a surfer type, just his type.

“I resonate with Crush. We both just go with the flow, like the song says,” said Frazier. “The cool thing about Disney is people get excited; it’s new and nostalgic.”

Fresh faces will have their first leads with 10-year-old Hazel Boyer taking on Nemo and Shawnee High student Keagin Ortiz as Marlin.

Boyer wanted the lead, didn’t know if she’d get it and was excited for it. Like Frazier, she identifies with Nemo.

“We’re kind of similar. (Nemo) is curious, just like me and has the same personality I have,” she said.

Ortiz also wanted Marlin. Although he’s never been a dad, he’s a middle child of nine and spent plenty of time with them, so he has experience.

“I have siblings I’ve taken care of and that makes it the best of both worlds,” he said. “It’s so much fun bringing a classic to life.”

Boyer and Ortiz echoed what Castillo said about making sure their puppets are making eye contact while reading their lines.

The show will feature 38 actors and seven on the tech crew. Moeller said it’s important to offer those opportunities for kids interested and those who may not have time to devote to rehearsals.

YAA currently has 120 students in the program from 30 schools in five counties, and this production will show why the interest is there.

“It’s a very beautiful show, and the kids are having a blast. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said.

Tickets cost $18.86 for adults and $14.70 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.facebook.com/youthartsambassadors.