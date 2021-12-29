DeWine to give update on National Guard’s response, hospital staffing shortages today

“Twenty-two months of this pandemic has taken its toll on our health care workers, and that is certainly understandable,” DeWine said. “We cannot thank them enough for the work that they have done and the work that they have continued to do.”

Guard members are being deployed to hospitals with the greatest need. The guard will support larger hospitals, which will help alleviate pressure on smaller hospitals, Vanderhoff said last week.

During the initial deployment, guard members were sent to seven hospitals in Mahoning, Trumbull, Summit, Stark and Lucas counties. However, as their mission continues, Ohio National Guard members will be moved to different regions and facilities.

It is not clear how long the deployment will last.

The state has also partnered with a health care staffing agency to bring in workers from out of state.