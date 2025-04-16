Designer jewelry store opens at the Greene

The store, known for its designer jewelry and unique retail experience, is located at 4420 Glengarry Drive near the center of the Greene, across from the recently-opened Anthropologie.

“We really do have something for everyone,” said Alyson Jacobsmeyer, reginal marketing and philanthropy manager for Kendra Scott. “When you come into our stores, you can shop for yourself, mom, grandma, sister, best friend, dad, brother - we have a men’s collection as well. And we have jewelry that ranges from all different price points. I’d say we try to be approachable, but also customizable.”

The store also features a “Color Bar,” where patrons can custom-make their own jewelry directly in-store, choosing from a vast selection of colors and styles.

“Around this time frame of April, May, we see a lot of people shopping for prom and graduation,” Jacobsmeyer said. “You can find something super close to your exact outfit, or something that matches your prom dress really well, or your graduation dress...and have something that’s curated and created by you to go with the occasion that you’re shopping for.”

The Dayton location comes as the brand’s Cincinnati stores were seeing increased traffic from the Dayton market, Jacobsmeyer said.

“We were consistently seeing people that were coming from the Dayton area to shop, especially at our Liberty Center location,” she said.

The store’s grand opening weekend is scheduled for April 25 through April 27. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. on Sunday, and grand opening events run through portions of the afternoon each day. On Friday, patrons can enjoy champagne and custom cookies by SugarCoatedbyB from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, there will be mimosas and muffins, as well as complimentary confections from Cincinnati Cotton Candy.

A portion of opening weekend sales will be donated to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the Make A Wish Foundation, the Karen Wellington Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton.

Austin-based Kendra Scott was founded in 2002, and now boasts roughly 150 retail locations across 36 states nationwide. The Beavercreek storefront is the fifth in Ohio, the other four located in Columbus, Cincinnati, Liberty Twp., and Cleveland.