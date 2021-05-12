X

Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun win 15 awards from Ohio AP contest

Local News | 11 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

Journalists from the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun won 15 awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest.

Here is a look at the final awards:

General Excellence: Third place, Dayton Daily News

Best Headline Writer: Second place, Sean McClelland

Best Business Writer: Second place, Lynn Hulsey

Best Columnist: Second place, Amelia Robinson

Best Graphics Artists: First place, Alexis Larsen

Best Sports Columnist: Third place, Tom Archdeacon

Best Sports Feature Writer: First place, Tom Archdeacon

Best Sports Writer: First place, Tom Archdeacon

Best Sports Enterprise: Third place, Marcus Hartman

Best Daily Sports Section: First place, Dayton Daily News

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Third place, Alexis Larsen

Best News Photo: First and second place, Bill Lackey, Springfield News-Sun

Best Investigative Reporting: First place, Laura Bischoff

Best Full Page Design: First place, Mark Toerner

In total, 52 daily newspapers submitted 1,418 entries to the contest. Entries from journalists at the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun, both owned by Cox Enterprises, were judged by editors from The Detroit News and MLive.

Editors repeatedly praised the in-depth reporting from Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun journalists.

Commenting on Tom Archdeacon, editors wrote that his sports writing frequently takes the reader beyond the game, with one saying, “Just a pleasure to read, even when you find yourself shedding a tear.”

Another, in a long comment on Lynn Hulsey’s business reporting, said, “Hulsey picked up on another trend, the departure of women from the workforce, and produced a deeply-reported piece that laid out the shift with key statistics and personalized the issue with compelling interviews from women who gave up their jobs. All in all, she does a fine job helping readers understand the financial and human effects of a virtually unprecedented public health crisis.”

Editors also praised technical skills, saying Sean McClelland, in his headline writing, “shows good command of language, with some clever constructions”, and saying Alexis Larsen made “Very easy-to-understand and visually pleasing graphics.”

We’re very proud when our work is given recognition in our industry. There are a lot of great journalists in Ohio. Our journalists work hard to help our readers know what is going on in our communities,” Dayton Daily News Editor Jim Bebbington wrote when the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun were named finalists for several awards.

