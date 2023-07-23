Dayton Air Show’s Second Day takes off

Attendees are settling in at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show at the Dayton International Airport for another day of air displays.

The air show’s second day will feature acts like parachuting from the U.S. Army Golden Knights, skydiving and helicopter performances the Red Bull team, the introductory flight of the Wright “B” Flyer White Bird, several aircraft ground displays and more.

Headlining the air show will be the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds, which include six F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Gates opened at 9 a.m. Sunday, where air show goers poured in to set up chairs. Others were setting up camera equipment to capture planes of multiple generations shooting across the sky.

Scott and Wendy Kiser, both of Englewood, had their tripod set up shortly after gates opened.

The Kisers said they’ve been attending the Dayton Air Show for years. The couple both share an appreciation for “all things that fly” — whether it be the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds or ruby-throated hummingbirds.

“The pandemic kept us away for a few years, but we’re back and very excited,” Scott Kiser said.

Crowds appeared robust. Show producers do not release attendance figures until Monday following the weekend’s performances.