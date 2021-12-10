Daylight Saving Time permanent? Ohio lawmakers urge Congress to ditch time changes

Ohio House members have again urged Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
Lawmakers devoted long debate Thursday, and an eventual 58-33 affirmative vote, to a matter they can’t really change.
House Concurrent Resolution 13, sponsored by state Reps. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, and Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, urges the federal government to make Daylight Saving Time permanent by passing the Sunshine Protection Act.
State Rep. Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, spoke against the idea. It would make schools start in darkness on the coldest days of the year, particularly endangering students who have to walk to school, she said.
Koehler countered that schools already start before dark in the wintertime, and that schools and businesses can change their start times if they want.
The Sunshine Protection Act, now in congressional committees, has been introduced several times before without success. The Ohio General Assembly has regularly passed resolutions similar to HCR 13 since 2018.
About the Author