Dave Chappelle buys land intended for home development in Yellow Springs

George Oberer, the president of Oberer Companies, confirmed that Oberer will no longer be developing the land. He said he was not at liberty to explain why the company transferred the land.

Both Salmerón and Carla Sims, Chappelle’s publicist, said they have not spoken to Chappelle and do not know what he plans to do with the land.

Sims and Max Crome, Chappelle’s architect and a Yellow Springs native, argued earlier this year it would make more sense for the village to develop existing village-owned land set aside for affordable housing, add units to properties like in-law homes or cottages on their properties, and evaluate existing structures in the village that could be transformed into housing.